JB malls to house more VEP centres, with 50 Singapore drivers warned for failing to register: Malaysia transport minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysia aims to open more Vehicle Entry Permit centres - including at Johor Bahru malls - to facilitate the installation of radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, said the country's Transport Minister Anthony Loke on Thursday (Oct 3).

The three VEP centres in Johor Bahru and one in Woodlands have mostly been overwhelmed by drivers’ enquiries and requests for help with tag installation.

"Shopping malls in Johor Bahru have come forward to offer their venue for RFID installation. So we will work with any parties who are interested to help us to help drivers so they don't have to wait at the centres ... (they) can go shopping and within two hours can come back and collect their (tags)," said Mr Loke.

When pressed on which malls will be offering this service, Mr Loke said that they will be announced "soon".

Mr Loke added that only Singapore drivers who have not registered for VEP will be issued warning notices at the border.

Those who have registered and are waiting for their radio frequency identification (RFID) tags will not be issued warnings.

Drivers who have received warnings may re-enter Malaysia during the current phase of VEP enforcement, he affirmed.

Since Oct 1, the Malaysian authorities have checked 678 cars and issued 50 warnings in the form of slips of paper to drivers leaving Malaysia for Singapore, he said.

For cars entering Johor Bahru, a reminder flashes on LED screens adjacent to the immigration booths.

Mr Loke was speaking at a press conference at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar immigration complex where he observed Road Transport Department (JPJ) officers enforcing the VEP policy. All foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia by land from Singapore are required to use VEPs from Oct 1.

“I hope that the Singaporean car owners and car drivers who are coming into Johor Bahru understand firstly, the implementation of the VEP in Malaysia has been announced months ago, but we are taking a very gradual approach in terms of the enforcement,” said Mr Loke.