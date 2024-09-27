Singapore drivers flock to JB’s 2 new VEP centres as deadline looms, but tag installation ‘fast, organised’

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporean Danish Mohd Sami grinned widely and gave a thumbs-up as he posed for photos after finally getting his radio frequency identification (RFID) tag fitted on his car at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) complex in Taman Daya, Johor Bahru on Thursday (Sep 26) morning.

The tag installation marked the completion of his process of securing a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for his car - a journey which started two months ago when he first submitted his application online.

“I am really happy to get this done. The process has been mixed, at first they were slow in approving the paperwork but today the fitting of RFID is very smooth,” said Mr Danish.

“The JPJ officers have been good, and (the process has) been really fast."

Mr Danish arrived at the JPJ complex at around 5.30am on Thursday even though the centre started processing cars for VEP at only around 9am. The entire process took him around 20 minutes.