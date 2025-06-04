Industry group calls for retail lease reforms amid soaring rents, including limits for foreign tenants

SINGAPORE: Optical retail chain managing director Bernard Yang has been hit by a double whammy in recent years – sluggish sales and rising operational costs, including rents.

These pressures led Nanyang Optical to make some tough choices at its Marine Parade outlet, like cutting the hours of its part-time staff and downsizing its unit by almost half.

“In our years of running retail in Singapore … (rent has) been going up all the time. It's a question of how much,” Mr Yang told CNA.

"If we were to keep the same unit, I think it's going to be very tough moving into the future, because I do see consumers’ spending habits changing quite a lot. People are very comfortable buying online, going overseas,” he added.

Because of this, the company is focusing on growing its e-commerce platform and could adopt a “hybrid retail” model in the future.

Soaring rental costs – a long-standing pain point for businesses – prompted the Singapore Tenants United for Fairness (SGTUFF), a cooperative representing more than 700 business owners, to release a new white paper in recent weeks.

The group noted that rental costs can take up 30 to 50 per cent of revenue for food and beverage as well as retail businesses.

“Without legislative intervention in this area, many of the remaining small local players will not be able to survive,” it said in the white paper.

“Singapore as a whole will also be poorer off when what remains of our local shopping and dining vibrancy and sense of community gets further wiped out.”