Bus operator working to address drivers' concerns after strike, vows to keep Johor-Singapore services running

SINGAPORE: Cross-border bus operator Causeway Link (CW) is working to address the concerns raised by some of its drivers, following a wage strike on Monday (Jul 21) morning which left thousands of commuters temporarily stranded at Johor’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jul 22), it confirmed that "a number" of its bus drivers went on strike, saying: "We take this matter seriously and recognise the importance of the issues being raised.

"We want to reassure the public and our passengers that we are actively engaging with the relevant parties to address the situation and reach a constructive resolution."

Malaysian media had reported that around 100 bus drivers went on strike on Monday morning over a pay dispute, affecting thousands of commuters who were making their way to Singapore.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

News outlet The New Straits Times (NST) said the industrial action was sparked due to a revised pay scheme which saw drivers lose between RM800 (US$189) and RM900 in monthly income, in addition to an increase in the number of daily trips to be taken from four to five.

While Malaysian media reported that bus services had returned to normal on Tuesday morning, Causeway Link noted passengers had been affected by the strike. The operator also vowed that bus services between Singapore and Malaysia would continue to operate.

"We are doing everything we can to minimise disruptions to our services and ensure that essential routes remain operational," it said. "We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers and appreciate your understanding during this time."

On the concerns raised by the striking drivers, Causeway Link added: "We want to reassure the public and our passengers that we are actively engaging with the relevant parties to address the situation and reach a constructive resolution.

"We are committed to maintaining open communication and a respectful working environment for all employees."

It also acknowledged the "vital role" of its bus captains in delivering public transport services to the community.

"We remain hopeful that through continued dialogue, we can resolve the matter in a manner that is fair and beneficial for everyone involved."

Johor Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh told The Malay Mail news outlet on Tuesday that there were "no developments yet" as both sides were still at the discussion stage.

Causeway Link had said on Monday that the disruption arose from a “miscommunication concerning salary calculation matters with a group of drivers” and initially claimed that the concerns had been addressed.