Wage strike by Malaysian bus drivers plying Johor-Singapore Causeway left thousands of commuters stranded

SINGAPORE: A pay dispute involving bus drivers for a Malaysian firm that ply the Johor-Singapore Causeway led to a protest on Monday (Jul 21) morning that affected thousands of commuters who were making their way to Singapore.

Malaysian media reported that some 100 drivers went on strike, leaving commuters temporarily stranded at Johor’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex.

This then led some to walk across the Causeway, with members of the public sharing photos and videos of the long queues at the BSI complex.

While initial Malaysian media reports did not name the bus company involved, a driver who works for Handal Indah - which operates the Causeway Link (CW) bus service between Singapore and Malaysia - told CNA that the drivers from his firm had protested over a pay dispute, alleging that those who protested had their salary cut ranging from several hundred to about a thousand ringgit.

CNA has contacted the firm, but did not receive a reply.

The man - who did not want to be identified - was not one of those who protested in the morning, but added that those who did had received their pay slip for the month a day late.

“That’s when they decided to protest this morning,” he said, noting that the drivers who ply the Causeway route earn more allowance than those who drive along the Second Link.