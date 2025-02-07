Malaysia’s app for passport-less immigration clearance gets users’ thumbs up, despite glitches and data security concerns

Real estate consultant and urban planning analyst Tan Wee Tiam, who is executive director with Johor boutique firm Olive Tree, told CNA that such glitches should be fixed as soon as possible as it could exacerbate congestion rather than alleviate it.

"Such glitches do not happen very often, (but) it is still important to fix them as any restart or lagging issue will lead to long queues during peak periods,” said Tan.

He added that the Malaysian authorities should also add the function of allowing for a single QR code for multiple travellers, as this will pave the way for the app to be used by commuters travelling by car in groups.

“This is one way to also reduce bottlenecks as QR code is especially efficient when it clears four-five people at one go,” said Tan.

SYNCING APP WITH MYDIGITAL ID WOULD REDUCE DATA SECURITY CONCERNS: USERS

Some travellers have also raised concerns with data security when using the app.

MyBorderPass requires users to update their details manually or by scanning their passports, but these travellers are concerned that the app may not employ robust encryption to protect personal information.

Benjamin Ho, a waiter who commutes by bus across the Causeway daily for work in Singapore, told CNA that he does not use MyBorderPass because he is afraid that his personal details may be leaked.

He cited instances of data leaks that have allegedly occurred involving Malaysia’s national identity card system MyKad as reported by local media, though this has been denied by the national registration department.

In October 2024, Malaysia’s Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo said that data breaches cases in the country have surged by 1,192 per cent between 2022 and 2023. He also warned that data leaks have serious implications on national security.

"Sensitive information like personal details of citizens, government secrets, and security data can be manipulated by threat actors and hackers,” he reportedly said.

Ho said that while he has not used MyBorderPass to clear immigration on the Malaysia side, he uses the MyICA app to clear on the Singapore side as the app is synced with Singapore’s digital identity and personal authentication system Singpass.

“I think it’s just safer to wait and see how the MyBorderPass system turns out. I don’t know how to explain it, but I’m (uneasy) with the (personal data protection) issues,” said the 42-year-old.

“Maybe when it syncs up with MyDigital ID, things will be better,” added Ho, referring to Malaysia’s digital identity platform which has similar functions to Singpass.