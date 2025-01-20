Very heavy traffic expected at Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints during Chinese New Year

SINGAPORE: Ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, travellers have been reminded to expect congestion at the Singapore-Malaysia land checkpoints.

In a travel advisory on Monday (Jan 20), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said it anticipates very heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Jan 24 to Feb 1.

It advised travellers to expect delays and factor in additional time for immigration clearance due to the ongoing enhanced checks.

"We seek travellers’ understanding to cooperate with ICA officers, observe traffic rules and maintain lane discipline," ICA said, adding that it will act against people who don't comply with officers’ instructions and commit offences at the checkpoints.

Chinese New Year falls on Jan 29 this year.

RECORD NUMBER OF TRAVELLERS

A record daily number of more than 562,000 travellers crossed the Singapore-Malaysia land border at both checkpoints on Dec 20, 2024.

This surpassed the previous single-day record set on Dec 13, 2024, which registered 553,000 crossings.

During the recent year-end school holidays from Nov 15, 2024 to Jan 1, more than 24 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said ICA.

This was an increase of about 20 per cent compared with the same period in 2023, the authority noted.

"Car travellers departing during peak periods had to wait up to three hours for immigration clearance, due to traffic tailback from Malaysia," said ICA.

It added that travellers can consider taking the cross-border bus services instead.