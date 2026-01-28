Nipah virus: Singapore to conduct temperature screening at airport for flights from affected areas
The Manpower Ministry is also stepping up surveillance of newly arrived migrant workers from South Asia as part of the country's initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal.
SINGAPORE: Singapore will conduct temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas where Nipah virus (NiV) outbreaks have been reported, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).
This is one of six measures that will be implemented in the country as part of its initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal.
CDA said that Singapore is closely monitoring the outbreak, which is the seventh in India since 2001.
The transmission of the Nipah virus is mainly through exposure to bats and consumption of date palm sap or fruits contaminated by bats.
CDA said that ongoing bio-surveillance programmes, which have been monitoring Singapore's bat populations since 2011, have not detected the virus in the country.
“The outbreak in West Bengal, however, is reportedly between humans, with two cases so far,” said CDA.
“Human-to-human transmission is rare but does occur,” CDA added.
In the current outbreak, transmission was reported to be within hospitals. No sustained community transmission is currently reported.
- Avoid food and drinks potentially contaminated by bats, such as raw date palm sap, and fruit found on the ground
- Avoid direct contact with unwell individuals
- Avoid direct contact with animals, especially bats and pigs, and bat roosting areas
- Consume fully cooked food and fruits that can be washed and peeled
- Maintain good personal hygiene
Travellers who develop Nipah virus symptoms during or after travel should seek prompt medical attention and inform their doctors of their recent travel and any potential exposure to raw date palm sap, bats or unwell individuals, CDA added.
Two Nipah virus cases have been confirmed in India since December.
The virus has an estimated fatality rate of 40 to 75 per cent, and can cause illnesses ranging from respiratory distress to brain inflammation.
The first symptoms are usually a sudden flu-like illness, headache or fever. Others include sore throat, muscle ache, vomiting, dizziness and drowsiness. Pneumonia and other respiratory problems may also occur.
Several other countries have also implemented measures to respond to the outbreak.
Thailand began screening passengers on Sunday at three airports that receive direct flights from West Bengal - Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang in Bangkok, and Phuket.
Cambodia, Indonesia and Nepal have also enforced monitoring for the virus.
Malaysia’s Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said on Tuesday that the country's health security system is "robust, tested and ready".
"We are scaling our response proportionately to keep you safe," he added.
Vietnam's Health Ministry on Tuesday urged strict food safety practices and directed local authorities to strengthen monitoring at border crossings, health facilities and communities, while China said it was enhancing disease prevention measures in border areas.