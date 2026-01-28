Nipah virus: Singapore to conduct temperature screening at airport for flights from affected areas

SINGAPORE: Singapore will conduct temperature screening for travellers arriving on flights from areas where Nipah virus (NiV) outbreaks have been reported, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) said on Wednesday (Jan 28).

This is one of six measures that will be implemented in the country as part of its initial response to the Nipah virus outbreak in West Bengal.

CDA said that Singapore is closely monitoring the outbreak, which is the seventh in India since 2001.

The transmission of the Nipah virus is mainly through exposure to bats and consumption of date palm sap or fruits contaminated by bats.

CDA said that ongoing bio-surveillance programmes, which have been monitoring Singapore's bat populations since 2011, have not detected the virus in the country.

“The outbreak in West Bengal, however, is reportedly between humans, with two cases so far,” said CDA.

“Human-to-human transmission is rare but does occur,” CDA added.

In the current outbreak, transmission was reported to be within hospitals. No sustained community transmission is currently reported.