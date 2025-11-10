New centralised training centre for Singapore’s esports athletes set to launch next month
The plan comes as Singapore proposes legislative changes to formally recognise gaming as a sport.
SINGAPORE: Plans are underway to establish a centralised training centre in Singapore next month, with the aim of nurturing local gaming talent and potentially grooming them into professional esports athletes.
Collaborations will also be struck with regional partners to establish qualification pathways for major regional competitions, according to the Singapore Esports Association.
These efforts are part of the association's push to strengthen the local ecosystem, as Singapore proposes legislative changes to formally recognise gaming as a sport.
FINANCIAL STRAIN, LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES
Esports athlete Sha Mohtar, better known by his gamer tag ZesBeeW, turned professional at just 14 years old.
Over the past decade, he has travelled the world competing against top players from other countries.
While the lifestyle may seem glamorous, Sha told CNA that the reality is far from easy – marked by long hours, financial strain and limited opportunities.
“Not a lot of people can actually fund it, because it's very expensive. You actually need to pay for, for example, a minimum of like five players and then you need a coach,” he said.
“For me, I feel like our local Singapore scene, there's a lot of raw talent. But there's not a lot of opportunities out there.”
These challenges, including a lack of funding and developmental pathways, are common concerns among local gamers hoping to turn their passion into a career.
But as Singapore welcomed fans from around the world for BLAST Slam IV – one of the most anticipated esports tournaments of the year – over the past weekend, optimism has grown among those in the industry.
This is fuelled in part by proposed laws that could formally recognise esports as a sport.
The Singapore Sports Council (Amendment) Bill was tabled in parliament by Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo last Tuesday (Nov 4), reflecting the growing diversity and aspirations of Singaporeans in the sporting landscape.
Ng Chong Geng, president of the Singapore Esports Association, said the move would give government agencies a clearer framework to work within.
“Before that, they had to use custom structures or special ways to be able to deal with us, because we're not technically or officially a sport,” he added.
The local esports scene has also faced challenges, including cheating scandals that saw professional players jailed and banned for match-fixing.
Attendance at gaming events has also declined since 2023.
IDENTIFYING TALENT, DEVELOPING ECOSYSTEM
Still, Ng said he believes the recognition from the proposed new laws will revitalise the industry and encourage stronger commercial partnerships.
He told CNA he hopes Singapore can build up an ecosystem that identifies top talent, provides opportunities to "train and play against each other at the highest level" and develops supporting roles to sustain the industry’s growth.
“We are actually looking at a few partners which are willing to do multiple esports events in Singapore, and we're starting to build this up,” he added.
“We're currently working with the rest of the Southeast Asian countries, to create competitions which are much more consistent (and) provide a pathway to qualification to the SEA Games as well to Asian Games … as well as to create longevity in the scene.”
The esports community has also gained support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which sees esports events as a growing sector that can attract international visitors and enhance Singapore’s appeal as a global destination.
Ray Ng, CEO and founder of esports events organiser Claxon Tournaments, said the gaming industry has grown so much “that it is only natural that we have to catch up” and ensure there are structured avenues and support systems for people of all ages to enter it.
For years, esports development has relied on community-led efforts, he noted.
“There are many people who might be particularly good at this, and they have no idea how to find or where to go to get all these resources they need,” said Claxon Tournaments’ Ng on the proposed legislative change.
“With this door being unlocked, what we're hoping to see is a more guided pathway … (with) proper training centres, more dedicated resources that are not profit driven, but based on the success and the growth of these players.”