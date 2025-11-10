New centralised training centre for Singapore’s esports athletes set to launch next month

IDENTIFYING TALENT, DEVELOPING ECOSYSTEM

Still, Ng said he believes the recognition from the proposed new laws will revitalise the industry and encourage stronger commercial partnerships.



He told CNA he hopes Singapore can build up an ecosystem that identifies top talent, provides opportunities to "train and play against each other at the highest level" and develops supporting roles to sustain the industry’s growth.



“We are actually looking at a few partners which are willing to do multiple esports events in Singapore, and we're starting to build this up,” he added.



“We're currently working with the rest of the Southeast Asian countries, to create competitions which are much more consistent (and) provide a pathway to qualification to the SEA Games as well to Asian Games … as well as to create longevity in the scene.”



The esports community has also gained support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), which sees esports events as a growing sector that can attract international visitors and enhance Singapore’s appeal as a global destination.



Ray Ng, CEO and founder of esports events organiser Claxon Tournaments, said the gaming industry has grown so much “that it is only natural that we have to catch up” and ensure there are structured avenues and support systems for people of all ages to enter it.



For years, esports development has relied on community-led efforts, he noted.



“There are many people who might be particularly good at this, and they have no idea how to find or where to go to get all these resources they need,” said Claxon Tournaments’ Ng on the proposed legislative change.



“With this door being unlocked, what we're hoping to see is a more guided pathway … (with) proper training centres, more dedicated resources that are not profit driven, but based on the success and the growth of these players.”