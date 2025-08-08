4 Certis officers charged with corruption, leaking operational information

SINGAPORE: Five people, including four Certis officers, were charged on Friday (Aug 8) with various offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

At the time of their offences, the four were contract employees for the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, said the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) and Singapore Customs on Friday.

They are Sri Daniah Abdul Razak, 26, Muhammad Haaziq Karudin, 33, Muhammad Khairul Amir Suhaimi, 25, and Mohamad Aziffi Selamat, 32.

Their alleged offences are related to interactions with a Singaporean man named Muhammad Sukaimi Gasali, who was charged on Friday as well.

The 34-year-old allegedly paid the officers a total of S$7,661 (US$5,900) over multiple occasions between June 2021 and July 2023 for not taking enforcement action against him at Jurong Port, said the authorities in a press release.

He also allegedly gave Daniah S$2,190 for disclosing confidential information on enforcement actions at Tuas Checkpoint over multiple occasions between February 2024 and April 2024.

The authorities added that between March 2022 and April 2024, Sukaimi had allegedly received information from Haaziq and Daniah about enforcement checks at Jurong Port and Tuas Checkpoint, respectively.

Between June 2021 and March 2023, Sukaimi had also allegedly received information from Khairul and Aziffi on multiple occasions about their deployment at Jurong Port, said CPIB and Singapore Customs.

Daniah also allegedly worked with Sukaimi and another individual to import 22 cartons and 470 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes, the authorities added.

Sixteen packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were discovered at Sukaimi's residence during a search, while nine were found at Daniah's.

"The total excise duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$10,914," said the authorities.

Sukaimi faces six amalgamated charges of corruption, two charges of abetment by engaging in a conspiracy to import uncustomed goods, four charges for storing uncustomed goods and two charges for dealing with uncustomed goods.

He also faces four charges under the Official Secrets Act, three of which are amalgamated.

Daniah faces two amalgamated charges of corruption, one amalgamated charge under the Official Secrets Act, two charges for abetment by engaging in a conspiracy to import uncustomed goods and two charges for storing uncustomed goods.

Haaziq faces one amalgamated charge of corruption and one charge under the Official Secrets Act.

Khairul faces one amalgamated charge of corruption and one amalgamated charge under the Official Secrets Act.

Aziffi faces two amalgamated charges of corruption and one amalgamated charge under the Official Secrets Act.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000 or face up to five years imprisonment or both.

Anyone convicted of an amalgamated offence can face twice the amount of punishment liable for that offence.

Anyone convicted of an offence under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act can be fined up to S$2,000 and face up to two years' jail.

Offenders who buy, sell, convert, deliver, store, keep, possess or deal with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.