Chairs made from used carpets? How a Singapore company is trying to make concerts and events more sustainable

But The Mill International wanted to scale up its efforts and after some process of trial and error, discovered a viable end product in chairs that could in turn be used again in the events space.

"The moment you don't use sustainable carpets, there's only one destination ... which is Pulau Semakau," The Mill International's sustainability manager Adriel Cheung told CNA.

"You can reuse it as much as you want, but ultimately, when it gets frayed, then you have to throw it into the landfill."

Their sustainable carpets are sourced from Belgium and made from 100 per cent polypropylene, a fully recyclable plastic.

Most event carpets typically contain latex, which makes it challenging to recycle, Mr Cheung added.

The Mill International hopes to shift to a fully sustainable stock of carpets by 2030.