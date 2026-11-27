SINGAPORE: A former enforcement officer accused of seeking bribes from a man in exchange for exclusive information on vape raids has had the charge withdrawn.

Mr Michael Anthony Pillay, a 35-year-old Singaporean, was a chief enforcement supervisor at WSH Experts, a private enforcement agency subcontracted to help the tobacco regulation branch of the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

He was given one charge under the Prevention of Corruption Act in September 2025 for attempting to obtain about S$8,000 (US$6,200) worth of bribes in 2024 from a man named Chua Wee Ming.

Mr Pillay was accused of seeking money in exchange for providing Chua with exclusive information about raids conducted by HSA involving vape products.

Chua is a Malaysian man linked to a vape stash worth more than S$6million that was seized by HSA. He has not been charged with giving any bribes to Mr Pillay.

Mr Pillay was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on Oct 26.

His lawyer, Mr Raphael Louis, told CNA that the charge was withdrawn after he sent representations to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

These included text messages between Mr Pillay and Chua, as well as between Mr Pillay and his superiors and colleagues.

The texts show no evidence that he sought a bribe, said Mr Louis.

He said the prosecution's main evidence against his client was Chua's account implicating him during investigations into Chua.

Mr Louis said his client's discharge amounting to acquittal came two years after he was suspended from duties.

"These two years were very hard for him," he said. "He couldn't get a full-time job while the case was pending, so he worked as a delivery rider to support himself."

He said his client was relieved that the ordeal was over and was trying to move on.

In response to queries from CNA, a spokesperson from the AGC said the prosecution had applied for a withdrawal of the charge "after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the matter".

The court granted the withdrawal.

Had he been convicted of corruption, Mr Pillay could have been jailed for up to five years, fined up to S$100,000, or both.

Separately, Chua pleaded guilty in October to nine charges, including possessing vape products for sale and attempting to retrieve a stash seized by HSA. His sentencing has been adjourned to December.