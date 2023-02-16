How much risk does ChatGPT pose? Professionals call for regulations and urge users to practise cyber hygiene

SINGAPORE: The viral artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT is finding its way into more homes and offices across the world.

With the ability to answer questions and pump out content within seconds, this generation of chatbots can help users search, explain, write, and create just about anything.

However, experts warn that the increasing use of such AI-powered technology comes with risks, and could facilitate the work of scammers and cybercrime syndicates.

Cybersecurity professionals are calling for regulatory frameworks and user vigilance to prevent individuals from falling victim.