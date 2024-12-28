Heading to a ONE Countdown 2025 event? Check crowd levels online first, police advise
Get real-time information on crowd levels at Marina Bay, Kallang, Orchard Road and Sentosa from 7pm on Dec 31.
SINGAPORE: As the nation prepares to usher in the new year next week, the police are advising the public to check crowd levels online before heading out for festivities.
ONE Countdown 2025 - the first in a series of events celebrating Singapore's 60 years of independence - will see celebrations across multiple locations such as Sentosa and Orchard Road.
The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 and Let’s Celebrate 2025 at the Singapore Sports Hub will be held on New Year's Eve through to the early hours of Jan 1.
The Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on Saturday (Dec 28) said it is expecting large crowds to join in the festivities around the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas.
It encouraged the public to check Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang for real-time information on crowd levels, area closures, available transport nodes and movement routes before heading down.
Information about Orchard Road and Sentosa will also be available via Crowd@OrchardRoad and Crowd@Sentosa.
Users will be able to access these platforms via their mobile devices from 7pm on Dec 31.
Police officers and other security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety and security of the public, as well as to manage crowds in the Marina Bay and the Singapore Sports Hub areas.
There will also be enhanced patrols conducted by various police units during this period.
Members of the public are "strongly advised" not to cycle in the vicinity of Marina Bay and Kallang Basin as the area will be congested and the risk of causing hurt to self and others in the event of a collision is high, said the police.
To prevent overcrowding, police officers and security personnel will regulate the number of people entering The Promontory, Merlion Park, Esplanade Park, Esplanade Waterfront Promenade, Marina Bay Sands Waterfront Promenade and other areas at Marina Bay.
Similar crowd control measures will be implemented at Stadium Roar and Water Sports Centre for the Kallang Basin.
The entrances and exits of certain MRT stations will be closed to regulate crowd flow, said the police, adding that City Hall, Raffles Place, Bayfront, Stadium, Tanjong Rhu and Nicoll Highway MRT stations are expected to be very crowded.
"In the event of overcrowding, trains may bypass affected stations, such as Bayfront MRT station and Stadium MRT Station, to divert crowds away from these crowded areas," said SPF.
"Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of security personnel on duty."
The public is encouraged to use other nearby alternatives such as Esplanade, Promenade, Downtown, Marina Bay, Kallang and Mountbatten MRT stations.
The police also noted that the pathways along the Esplanade Bridge, Bayfront Avenue, Merdeka Bridge and Tanjong Rhu Bridge are for "transit purposes" only.
This means pedestrians are not permitted to stop and congregate at these areas.
POST-EVENT
Dispersal after the events is likely to be slow due to the large crowds, said the police.
SPF added that it seeks the public's understanding that heavy traffic and delays are to be expected.
There will be designated routes out of Marina Bay and Kallang Basin to facilitate safe and orderly dispersal, with signs put up to indicate the route.
Crowd flow into the train stations will also be regulated.
"Members of the public may also be directed to another MRT station nearby to avoid overcrowding at certain MRT stations.
"We seek your understanding to head to these less-crowded MRT stations and use the interconnected MRT networks to get to your intended destination," said the police.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY
Road and lane closures will also be in place during the countdown.
The public is advised to take public transport to Marina Bay due to limited parking spaces in the area.
Vehicles parked in the buildings located within the closed roads may not be able to exit during the road closure periods.
Additionally, parking at peripheral roads and the stopping of vehicles along the ECP (Benjamin Sheares Bridge) to watch the fireworks are strictly prohibited.
Enforcement action will be taken against errant motorists and vehicles causing obstruction will be towed.
Affected roads and lanes
DEC 31, 6PM TO JAN 1, 2AM
- Bayfront Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and lamp post 34F)
- The slip road leading from Bayfront Avenue into Raffles Avenue
- Esplanade Drive in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Nicoll Highway and Fullerton Road)
- Fullerton Road (between lamp post 18 and Esplanade Drive)
DEC 31, 6PM TO 9PM
- The extreme left lane of Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)
- The extreme left lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Collyer Quay)
DEC 31, 6PM TO 10PM
- The extreme right lane of Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)
DEC 31, 9PM TO JAN 1, 2AM
- Fullerton Road in the direction of Collyer Quay (between Esplanade Drive and Collyer Quay)
- Collyer Quay in the direction of Raffles Quay (between Fullerton Road and Collyer Quay)
DEC 31, 10PM TO JAN 1, 2AM
- Esplanade Drive in the direction of Nicoll Highway (between Fullerton Road and Nicoll Highway)
- Marina Boulevard (between Raffles Quay and Bayfront Avenue)
- Raffles Avenue (between Temasek Avenue and Nicoll Highway)
- The slip road leading from Raffles Avenue into Esplanade Drive
- Temasek Avenue in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Bayfront Link (between Bayfront Avenue and lamp post 10F)
- The extreme right lane of Marina Way
- The extreme left lane of Bayfront Avenue in the direction of Temasek Avenue (between Marina Boulevard and Bayfront Link)
DEC 31, 10PM TO 11PM
- The extreme right lane of Collyer Quay in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Finlayson Green and Fullerton Road)
- The extreme right lane of Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Collyer Quay and Esplanade Drive)
DEC 31, 11PM TO JAN 1, 2AM
- Collyer Quay in the direction of Fullerton Road (between Finlayson Green and Fullerton Road)
- Fullerton Road in the direction of Esplanade Drive (between Collyer Quay and Esplanade Drive)
- Nicoll Highway (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Republic Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between Republic Avenue and Raffles Avenue)
- Raffles Boulevard in the direction of Raffles Avenue (between lamp post 23F and Raffles Avenue)
- Temasek Avenue in the direction of Temasek Boulevard (between Raffles Boulevard and Raffles Avenue)
- Battery Road (between Fullerton Road and Fullerton Square)
- The slip road leading from Raffles Boulevard into Temasek Avenue
- The extreme left lane of Finlayson Green in the direction of Marina Boulevard (between Robinson Road and Raffles Quay)
DEC 31, 11.30PM TO JAN 1, 12.15AM
- East Coast Parkway in the direction of Sheares Avenue (between Exit 15 and Sheares Avenue)
- Sheares Avenue in the direction of Central Boulevard (between East Coast Parkway and Sheares Link)
- The slip road leading from Ophir Road into East Coast Parkway in the direction of Sheares Avenue
DEC 31, 11.30PM TO JAN 1, 2AM
- Sheares Link in the direction of Bayfront Avenue (between Sheares Avenue and Bayfront Avenue)