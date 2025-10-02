No CCA, no problem: How four Singapore schoolgirls with a love for chess teamed up to win at nationals

The CCA's closure was a downer for Choy Ann, who started playing competitive chess in Primary 1.

"I didn't have a chess club CCA in primary school. A lot of my friends who I trained together outside (with) were all from chess clubs. They had a lot of "chess friends" in school," she said.

"In secondary school, I always wanted to experience (this) also."

Endorsed by her alma mater Cedar Primary School, Choy Ann participated in a number of competitions, but it didn't feel the same as being part of a team.

"I feel very lonely when I compete on my own in individual tournaments because when you win, you're the only person celebrating ... When you lose, you're also the person who has to face it on your own," she said.

Enter See Jen, whose email to Ms Tan is still remembered by the principal for the maturity on display.

"What was interesting and what intrigued me about the email was that she already had a plan ... It wasn't that she was aiming for a CCA (to be formed) straight away, she knew that she probably had to gather enough people first," she said.

Interest groups are different from CCAs, and consist of students who informally come together to pursue passions.

"If the interest group grows bigger for us to consider seriously whether it's big enough to start a CCA ... that's really what we are open to," said MS Tan.

One suggestion by See Jen was for the group to be endorsed by CHIJ St Nicholas to represent the school at the National Inter-School Team Chess Championships in September.

This, the school had no issues with.

"This is not new to us. We support our girls; in fact many of them are out there ... (competing) in other sports which the school may not offer as a CCA," said Ms Tan.

POWERED BY "PASSION"

After getting the go-ahead for the tournament, See Jen worked on putting a team together. In addition to Yi Xuan and Choy Ann, she roped in Primary 5 student Faith Yeo, who she also knew from the competition circuit.

On their own time, the quartet trained and planned their board order - the predetermined arrangement of players in a competition.

"I was a bit nervous because we were in the U16 category and I thought it would be very difficult, because we would be playing against older people," said Secondary 1 student Yi Xuan.

Choy Ann, the veteran of the group, said her job as senior was to "brief them on what to expect among all the participants who joined the tournament".