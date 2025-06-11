Jail for chief cabin attendant who filmed female subordinate in hotel room toilet

SINGAPORE: An airline chief cabin attendant who placed a camera to record his female subordinate in her hotel room toilet in Singapore was handed four weeks' jail on Wednesday (Jun 11).

The 37-year-old South Korean man was the supervisor of the victim, who was a cabin attendant working for the same airline. The man pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism.

All details that could lead to the victim's identification, including the name of the airline, cannot be revealed due to a court-imposed gag order.

The accused and the victim were part of the cabin crew on duty on a flight to Singapore, which landed here in the early hours of Apr 27, 2025.

They were given accommodation at a hotel in East Coast.

Upon reaching her room, the victim checked the toilet and found nothing amiss. She placed a pouch and face towel on the countertop beside the toilet sink.

The victim had earlier invited the other cabin crew members to join her in her hotel room to have supper. A group of her colleagues, including the accused, entered her room to do so at about 2am.

Unbeknown to the others, the accused brought a mini camera with him, intending to place it in the victim's toilet to record her.

Just before 4am, he entered the toilet with the camera. He then turned on the video recording mode before positioning it on the countertop, facing the toilet bowl.

To conceal the camera, he placed the victim's face towel on top of the device.

Shortly after this, the victim went to use the toilet. Her face and torso were captured by the camera, but her private parts were not recorded.

As she washed her hands, the victim picked up the face towel and found the camera underneath. The device was emitting a blue light which indicated it was still in video recording mode.

When the victim asked the others in her room whether the camera belonged to any of them, the accused kept silent.

"While the victim and the others in the victim’s room had initially agreed to report the matter to the hotel later that morning, the victim became increasingly anxious as time passed because of her fear that she had been recorded," said the prosecution.

The victim contacted hotel staff for help, and a hotel security officer called the police at about 5.21am on Apr 27, 2025.

The accused and other cabin crew members were allowed to leave on Apr 28, 2025, but arrangements were made for the accused to return on May 16, 2025 to be interviewed.

He was arrested upon his return that day. Court documents did not mention how the camera was traced to the accused.

"The victim was severely distressed as a result of the accused’s offence, particularly because she had trusted and respected the accused who she regarded as a mentor," the prosecution said.

The victim sought psychiatric treatment in South Korea and has been on medication for symptoms of depression, anxiety, anger and insomnia, according to the prosecution.

She also took more than two weeks of leave from her work.



The prosecution sought six to seven weeks' jail, while the accused's lawyer Ahn Mimi urged the court to impose four weeks' jail.

Ms Ahn said her client will make voluntary compensation to the victim.

For voyeurism, the accused could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or caned, or with any combination of the penalties.