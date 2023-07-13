Childcare centres not required to operate on Saturdays from 2025

Speaking at the Professional Development Programme appointment ceremony organised by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA), Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said a survey found that 98 per cent of families using preschool services do not need them on Saturdays.

There was general consensus among more than 8,000 parents surveyed that closing childcare centres on Saturdays would enable educators to have better work-life balance and improve their well-being, he added.

“The expectation to work on Saturdays weighs down on educators, who want to spend more time with their families on weekends and recharge,” he said.

MINORITY REQUIRE SATURDAY SERVICES

There were a small number of families who require care arrangements on Saturdays as both parents may be working, Mr Masagos noted.

With the changes taking place in phases, preschools, parents, and employers have sufficient time to work out the arrangements, he said.

“This timeline allows the small number of families affected by this change to work out arrangements with their employers or to make alternative caregiving arrangements,” he said.

He urged employers to support affected employees and suggested that families can consider tapping on paid or community-based options, such as engaging informal babysitting services.

“We will continue to explore ways to improve the caregiving options available to families who really need it,” he said.

TRANSFORMING THE SECTOR

The proposed change is part of the government's plan to transform the sector through digitalisation, to better address evolving preschool needs, and make early childhood education a more attractive career choice.