'A flexible support line’? Parents welcome home-based childminding pilot but worry about safety and structure

SINGAPORE: Stay-at-home mother Victoria Ng has set her mind to return to work when her eight-month-old son turns at least 18 months old.

Yet the former childcare educator also frets about what to do should she have a second child: On one hand, it would make it harder to head back to the office; on the other, she and her spouse would need the extra money to raise another kid.

A new pilot by the Early Childhood Development Agency, however, could be her "go-to choice" in future.

Launched on Sunday (Dec 1), the three-year initiative lets childminders engaged by three appointed operators offer infant care services at their homes. It will be open to infants who are between two months and 18 months old and are Singapore citizens.

Ms Ng said this could potentially be a better option for her family, in contrast to the long wait for a spot in an infant care centre near her home.

The lower baby to caregiver ratio is another selling point for her. Under the pilot, a home-based childminder can care for up to three infants at any one time, compared to five for infant care staff.

A priority for Ms Ng, however, will be the proximity of the childminder’s house to her own, as well as how clean and safe the that home is.

Ms Persis Hoo, a 30-year-old full-time working mother of a six-month-old son and a daughter turning three, shared similar sentiments and concerns over safety.

“I will definitely visit the childminder’s house and ensure we have a few rounds of conversations to be very, very sure," she said. "They would also definitely need to have CCTV (closed-circuit television) installed.”

Ms Hoo also wondered if the programmes, toys, facilities and such at childminders' homes would be comparable to infant care centres.

“There needs to be more reports about the effectiveness, safety and benefits to encourage more people, but I would still feel more comfortable if my child is in regulated, structured infant care versus someone’s house,” she said.

Under the pilot, it's not mandatory for childminders to install CCTVs in their home.

ECDA regulations state that the childminder's home needs to be safe and clean for infants, and have the necessary amenities such as baby cots and play areas.

It is also mandatory for childminders to undergo training on infant first aid; food safety and preparation; and how to care for infants.