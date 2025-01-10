Heading to the Chinese New Year bazaar in Chinatown? Check crowd levels online first

SINGAPORE: Those planning to visit the Chinatown Street Bazaar in the immediate run-up to Chinese New Year are encouraged to check the crowd situation online before heading down, the police said on Friday (Jan 10).

The Crowd@Chinatown map will provide real-time information on crowd levels and area closures between Jan 24 and Jan 26, as well as on the eve of Chinese New Year, which falls on Jan 28.

The map can be accessed via computer or mobile devices from 6pm on those dates. The police have strongly advised the public to avoid crowded areas marked in red.

This year’s bazaar runs from Jan 8 to Jan 28 and large crowds are expected in the area.

Police, auxiliary and security officers will be deployed to manage crowds.

Chinatown MRT station, which sits on both the North-East Line and Downtown Line, is expected to be crowded. As such, the police advised commuters to consider using Maxwell MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line as the alternative.

“For crowd safety, diversions to access the bazaar may be implemented. If crowd safety thresholds are reached, specific areas will be locked down and visitors will be diverted. Members of the public are advised to be patient and to follow the instructions of officers and security personnel at all times,” said the police.

TRAFFIC ARRANGEMENTS

To facilitate the event, Temple Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic during these periods:

Weekdays (Mondays to Thursdays) – 4pm to 11pm

Weekends (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) – 2pm to 11.59pm

Jan 28, 2025 (Chinese New Year's Eve) – 2pm to 1.30am

During the road closure period, vehicular access will only be granted to authorised vehicles like police and emergency vehicles.

Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles found parking illegally within the restricted areas

or causing obstruction will be towed, said the police. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed to assist and direct motorists.

The police also urged the public to stay vigilant and take crime prevention measures. Those with information on suspicious persons or activities can contact the Internal Security Department at 1800-2626-473 or the police at 999. They can also send an SMS to 70999 or submit the information online.

Members of the public can also download the SGSecure App from Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to provide information to the authorities.

