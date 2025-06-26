Chinatown Business Association sues Nanyang Old Coffee for over S$77,000 in backdated rent for outdoor area

SINGAPORE: The Chinatown Business Association is seeking more than S$77,700 (US$61,000) in backdated rent from Nanyang Old Coffee over its use of an outdoor dining area.

The space in question is a sheltered walkway outside Nanyang Old Coffee's flagship outlet, located at the intersection of Smith Street and South Bridge Road. The cafe has set up tables and chairs for its customers in this area, which is now at the centre of a legal dispute.

According to a lawyer's letter seen by CNA, the Chinatown Business Association is claiming S$77,724.18 in rent, backdated to Oct 1, 2024, with a monthly rate of S$8,636.02.

The association, a non-profit entity comprising business and community representatives, won the tender to manage the Smith Street shophouses in 2024.

In a statement, the Chinatown Business Association said it first engaged Nanyang Old Coffee in October 2024 after taking over management of the area.

"Unfortunately, our repeated attempts to reach out and follow up were consistently ignored," it said.

"Despite multiple attempts to resolve the matter amicably, including a formal letter requesting the removal of furniture and potted plants from the outdoor dining area, the unauthorised use of the space has continued, even so, as of Jun 22.

"As such, the Chinatown Business Association has had to take the necessary steps to address this issue," it added.

The association said it had offered to sublet the space to Nanyang Old Coffee founder and manager Lim Eng Lam, but the offer was not taken up. It said it followed up with Mr Lim three more times in February and March 2025 "but these attempts were ignored".

The association added that it was not restricting the cafe's business operations, nor compelling it to become a tenant. However, it stated that rent is required for the use of the space, as was "required of all other tenants".

Mr Lim confirmed that the association had been in touch with him over the issue since October last year. He told CNA he disagreed with the rental demand and had sought clarification from the authorities regarding the rent issue.

Chinatown Business Association said any proceeds from the lawsuit would be donated.

A case conference between both parties was held at the State Courts on Thursday (Jun 26), where both parties were to discuss the matter.