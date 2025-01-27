When weight matters: How EnterpriseSG officers ensure shoppers get what they pay for

SINGAPORE: As people go about their shopping in the lead up to Chinese New Year on Wednesday (Jan 29), weight is everything when it comes to some festive foods.

Customers can pay wrong or unfair prices when the prices of items are calculated based on inaccurate weight readings. For instance, an additional 50g of ginseng or sea cucumber can cost up to S$100 (US$74) more.

This has led some shop owners to go the extra mile in ensuring their measurements are precise.

"I will turn off the fan and make sure there is nothing surrounding the weighing scale to make sure that the reading is very accurate,” said Ms Peggy Ho, owner of dried goods store Sum Khiong Lian Kee Trading in Bugis.

To ensure the accuracy of the weighing scale, she said a representative from its supplier brings the device to a lab for recalibration every three to four months.