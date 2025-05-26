Elderly pedestrian killed in accident in Choa Chu Kang, minibus driver arrested

SINGAPORE: An 84-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (May 26) morning.

In response to a query from CNA, the police said that they were alerted at about 6.15am to an accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian at the junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Central.

The pedestrian, an 84-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 53-year-old male minibus driver was arrested for careless driving causing death," said the police, adding that investigations were ongoing.

In a video of the accident's aftermath posted on Facebook, a blue police tent is seen behind a minibus in the middle of a four-lane road. Multiple police vehicles are also present at the scene in the footage.

In March, a minibus driver was arrested for driving without due care and attention causing death, after a 76-year-old pedestrian was killed in an accident at Holland Village.