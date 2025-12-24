From spa days to art workshops, more shoppers choose experience-based gifts this Christmas

LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING

Meanwhile, traditional retail gifting still sees a strong revival, especially among last-minute shoppers.



Retailers told CNA that there is a greater willingness to spend this festive season, with some shops recording more than a 10 per cent increase in sales year-on-year.



At gourmet date retailer Bateel, sales this festive season are up by about 30 per cent compared to the previous month.



The firm’s senior sales associate Seha Amin said: “We have more corporate orders. We have a few companies that come and order with us (and) we will prepare the gifts for them.”



Corporate gifting is making a strong comeback, with some stores saying bulk orders now account for more than 60 per cent of their Christmas sales.



Swift Health Food, which sells gift baskets and health products, has seen sales rise by around 20 per cent on-year.



Its founder and director Pearline Goh said some companies may have smaller budgets, but they are buying more gifts for their clients this year.



E-commerce has also played a major role this holiday season.



Gourmet Grocery said online sales have grown strongly over the past few years, driven by the flexibility and convenience of shopping from home and having purchases delivered.



Its sales manager Matthew Nyam noted that demand between its online and in-store shopping is now fairly balanced.



“I think these days, there're still people who still prefer to come to a retail shop to take a look and touch things, so it's very equal,” he added.