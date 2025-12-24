From spa days to art workshops, more shoppers choose experience-based gifts this Christmas
Instead of physical items that may end up forgotten on a shelf, many are opting for activities they can enjoy or share with others.
SINGAPORE: Spa treatments, creative workshops and fitness classes are among the gifts gaining popularity this Christmas, as more shoppers rethink what makes a meaningful present.
Instead of physical items that may end up forgotten on a shelf or in a landfill, many are opting for activities they can enjoy or share with others.
These include visits to attractions, dining experiences and art jamming sessions where participants can customise items like sneakers.
Consumer Aishwarya Kumar said such gifts feel more thoughtful.
“To be a little bit more creative … you could partake in a gift together – for example, a concert, spa experience or even going on a trip together,” she said.
“I find that to be a lot more meaningful, and you have more connection, (compared to just accumulating things) on a shelf and after a while, they lose their meaning.”
SHARING PRECIOUS MOMENTS
Platforms selling such experience-based gifts told CNA that sales are up by as much as 20 per cent compared to last year.
The trend reflects a broader shift towards minimalism, particularly among younger consumers.
“We are living in an age of hyper-personalisation,” said Mr Dheeraj Chowdhry, chief business officer for Southeast Asia at merchant commerce platform Pine Labs.
“Everybody wants something which is customised for themselves.”
Ms Ameline Tan, marketing and partnerships manager at online gifting marketplace Giftano, noted that while millennials who value memorable experiences are leading the shift, it is spreading across age groups and into the corporate space.
“Corporate organisations and older demographics are also participating in this shift,” she added.
“Companies are increasingly choosing experience-based gifting – wellness or dining for employee recognition or client appreciation, because it's perceived to have more meaning and impact.”
The return to social activities after the COVID-19 pandemic may also have accelerated this change – one that sellers and consumers believe is here to stay.
LAST-MINUTE CHRISTMAS SHOPPING
Meanwhile, traditional retail gifting still sees a strong revival, especially among last-minute shoppers.
Retailers told CNA that there is a greater willingness to spend this festive season, with some shops recording more than a 10 per cent increase in sales year-on-year.
At gourmet date retailer Bateel, sales this festive season are up by about 30 per cent compared to the previous month.
The firm’s senior sales associate Seha Amin said: “We have more corporate orders. We have a few companies that come and order with us (and) we will prepare the gifts for them.”
Corporate gifting is making a strong comeback, with some stores saying bulk orders now account for more than 60 per cent of their Christmas sales.
Swift Health Food, which sells gift baskets and health products, has seen sales rise by around 20 per cent on-year.
Its founder and director Pearline Goh said some companies may have smaller budgets, but they are buying more gifts for their clients this year.
E-commerce has also played a major role this holiday season.
Gourmet Grocery said online sales have grown strongly over the past few years, driven by the flexibility and convenience of shopping from home and having purchases delivered.
Its sales manager Matthew Nyam noted that demand between its online and in-store shopping is now fairly balanced.
“I think these days, there're still people who still prefer to come to a retail shop to take a look and touch things, so it's very equal,” he added.