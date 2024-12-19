Christmas market vendors, operators brace for rainy weather amid year-end monsoon season

EMBRACING THE FESTIVE SPIRIT

Some food truck vendors located next to the carnival are better prepared.



First-time operator Artyzen Hotel said the poor weather has not affected their business over the past week.



"We operate three restaurants, all of which have outdoor seating, so we have some experience with dealing with rainy weather or inclement weather,” said Artyzen Singapore general manager Jeff Crowe.



“Our food truck does come with an awning, and so we can expand the covered area quite a bit, and that seems to have taken care of guests or customers that come up to us.”



Over at the World Christmas Market at Marina Bay, organisers have planned ahead to deal with the rain.



“All the booths, all the merchants here have shelter,” said Mr Nick Tan, CEO of creative media tech firm Oceanus Media Global.



“There is a mix of different indoor sheltered events,” he added. “It's just that we are still focusing on the outdoor experiences that will bring people that joy and that whole Christmas market feel."



Organisers whom CNA spoke to said the gloomy weather has not dampened the festive spirit.



They added that rain or shine, families are still turning up to these Christmas markets.



One visitor said: “Even though it's raining, I still like to come here because it's Christmas.”