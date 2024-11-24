Christmas tree on Design Orchard mall rooftop catches fire

SINGAPORE: A Christmas tree on the rooftop of the Design Orchard shopping mall caught fire on Saturday (Nov 23) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that it was alerted to the fire at 250 Orchard Road at about 9.30pm.

"The fire involved a Christmas tree at the rooftop of the building. SCDF extinguished the fire with two hose reels," they said, adding that "no ambulance assistance was required".

A video posted on the Facebook page, Complaint Singapore, captured the Christmas tree in flames with several people seen on the same rooftop.