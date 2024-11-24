Logo
Singapore

Christmas tree on Design Orchard mall rooftop catches fire
A screengrab from a video on Facebook showing the Christmas tree at the rooftop of Design Orchard in flames on Nov 23, 2024. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore)

Lutfil Jumadi
Lutfil Jumadi
24 Nov 2024 12:33AM
SINGAPORE: A Christmas tree on the rooftop of the Design Orchard shopping mall caught fire on Saturday (Nov 23) night.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA that it was alerted to the fire at 250 Orchard Road at about 9.30pm. 

"The fire involved a Christmas tree at the rooftop of the building. SCDF extinguished the fire with two hose reels," they said, adding that "no ambulance assistance was required".

A video posted on the Facebook page, Complaint Singapore, captured the Christmas tree in flames with several people seen on the same rooftop. 

Investigations on the cause of the fire are still ongoing, SCDF added.

CNA has contacted Design Orchard for more information.

A Christmas tree outside Knightsbridge mall along Orchard Road also caught fire in a similar incident in December 2015. No one was injured in that incident.

Source: CNA/lh(sn)

