Man jailed for sharing anti-Islam videos on Facebook while posing as someone he disliked

SINGAPORE: A man created fake Facebook accounts posing as someone he disliked, then shared videos that disparaged the religion of Islam, attracting police reports for inflammatory content.

Chua Wang Cheng, 33, was jailed for six months after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of harassment by stalking and two charges of sharing content intended to wound the religious feelings of Muslims.

Four more charges of wounding the religious feelings of Muslims, including by posting comments on the Facebook pages of CNA and Mothership, were also considered in sentencing on Monday (Dec 23).

The court previously heard that Chua, also known as Cai Wangchen, met the individual he impersonated in 2011, while he was serving National Service.

Chua disliked the victim as he felt the victim was arrogant and sarcastic towards him, Deputy Public Prosecutor Samuel Chew said.

Eight years later, in February 2019, Chua set up a Facebook account using the victim's name and photo. He also added 627 users as Facebook friends.

He posted photos of the victim and documents including the victim's transcript and letter of commendation from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF). He also exchanged comments with other users on these posts.