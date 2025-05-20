Circle Line MRT services resume after train fault causes rush-hour delay

SINGAPORE: Commuters travelling between Paya Lebar and Buona Vista MRT stations on the Circle Line (CCL) experienced delays on Tuesday morning (May 20) due to a train fault.
Train operator SMRT first told commuters at 8.26am to expect an additional 30 minutes of travel time between the two stations.
"Free regular bus services are available between Serangoon and Buona Vista," it added.
The operator said in an update at 8.41am that services were "progressively resuming". About 10 minutes later, it said services had fully resumed and free bus services had ceased.
One commentator on SMRT's Facebook page said he was "trapped at Serangoon" station for 20 minutes, while another said he was stuck at Caldecott station.
A CNA reporter travelling on the Circle Line was told to alight at Serangoon MRT station and change to the North East Line.
At Bartley MRT station, commuters were seen alighting after the train had been at a standstill at the station for about 10 minutes. It had been stuck between Tai Seng and Bartley MRT stations for about 15 minutes before that.
CNA has contacted SMRT for more information, including the cause of the train fault.