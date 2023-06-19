Civil servants to receive 0.3-month mid-year bonus; one-time payment for junior grade officers

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus and junior grade officers will get an additional one-time payment of up to S$400 (US$298), the Public Service Division (PSD) said on Monday (Jun 19).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional one-time payment of S$200 while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III and IV will receive a higher one-time payment of S$400.

"This mid-year payment takes into consideration the weakened economic outlook, and significant downside risks that remain in the global economy," said PSD.

The Singapore economy expanded by 0.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the first quarter of 2023, moderating from the 2.1 per cent expansion in the preceding quarter.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has maintained a GDP growth forecast of 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent for 2023, with growth likely to come in at around the mid-point of the forecast range.

"The assessment is that Singapore’s external demand outlook for the rest of the year has weakened and downside risks have risen," said PSD.

"The downside risks include the impact of tighter global financial conditions and the risk of further escalations in geopolitical tensions."

The labour market continued to expand in the first quarter of 2023, albeit at a more moderated pace compared to the previous quarter. Total employment expanded for the sixth consecutive quarter, and unemployment rates remained low.

Last year, civil servants received a 0.35-month mid-year bonus and a 1.1-month year-end bonus, as well as the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th-month bonus.

Junior grade officers also received an additional S$200 or S$400 as part of the mid-year bonus, and S$700 at the end of 2022.

The Civil Service comprises about 86,000 officers working in ministries.

"In deciding the year-end annual variable component payments, the government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely, and take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council which will be released later in the year," said PSD on Monday.