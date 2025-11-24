Civil servants to receive 1.3-month year-end bonus, junior-grade officers will get additional one-time payment

SINGAPORE: Civil servants in Singapore will receive a 1.3-month year-end bonus, with junior-grade officers getting an additional lump sum payment, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Monday (Nov 24).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in the Operations Support Scheme, will receive an additional one-time payment of S$600 (US$460).

The year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s gross domestic product is expected to grow by around 4 per cent in 2025, as well as the latest National Wages Council guidelines.

"The assessment takes into consideration the better-than-expected performance of the Singapore economy in the first three quarters of the year, as well as the latest global and domestic economic situations," said PSD.

It also follows close consultation with the public sector unions.

The government will continue to pay the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month, also known as the 13th-month bonus.

The year-end bonus of 1.3 months is higher than the 1.05-month bonus in 2024.

Taken together with the mid-year payment of 0.4 months, civil servants will receive a total of 1.7 months in the full-year annual variable component (AV), with those in the more junior grades receiving total lump-sum payments of up to S$1,000 this year.

PSD said the payment for junior-grade officers is in line with the NWC's recommendations to uplift the wages of lower-wage workers.

"The government will continue to adopt a progressive approach in determining the AVC for civil servants," it added.

The Ministry of Manpower’s labour market advance estimates showed that labour market conditions were stronger than anticipated.

Total employment rose at a faster pace than in the previous quarter, while unemployment rates and retrenchments remained low and stable, PSD noted.