CNA among top 10 brands in Singapore: YouGov report

SINGAPORE: CNA ranked eighth among Singapore's top 10 brands in YouGov's Best Global Brands 2025 report, climbing one spot from last year.
Singapore Airlines topped the ranking for Singapore in the report, which was released on Jan 23, with Changi Airport and Shopee placing second and third respectively.
They were followed by WhatsApp, Uniqlo, FairPrice and Google, with CNA ranked ahead of Gardens by the Bay and YouTube.
According to YouGov, brands were ranked in the report based on index scores. A brand's index score represents its "overall brand health".
Index scores were calculated by averaging six metrics: Impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend – whether people would recommend the brand to others – and reputation.
Singapore Airlines attained a score of 56, while Changi Airport and Shopee were awarded scores of 49.8 and 49.5 respectively. CNA's score was 43.1.
Samsung was the top brand globally, finishing ahead of YouTube, WhatsApp, Google, Adidas and Nike. Colgate, Netflix, Toyota and Ikea rounded out the report's ranking of the top brands worldwide.
The report was based on more than a million customer surveys conducted in 28 markets between Jan 1 and Dec 31 last year.
The report also highlighted Singapore's top 10 most-improved brands based on their index scores, with Grab leading the list with an index score of 19.6, up from 14.2 a year earlier.
Trip.com placed second with an index score of 17.7, an increase from 13.3 in the 2024 report, while Shopee came in third with an improved index score of 49.5, up from 45.2 last year.
The Straits Times secured 10th place among Singapore's most-improved brands, with its index score rising to 35.7 from 32.3 in 2024.
While prominent brands like Apple and TikTok were among the most-improved brands in Singapore, they were not listed among Singapore's top 10 brands.
YouGov explained that these brands did not make the top 10 because a "presence does not always equate to familiarity or strong brand health".
"Brands are assessed across six metrics – impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend and reputation. A brand may score highly in one area but not necessarily in others," YouGov said on Friday (Jan 31) in response to queries from CNA.
"For example, a brand that scores well in buzz may not have the same score in reputation. (A brand's) index score is a composite, so an average can affect rankings.
"Additionally, some brands may resonate more with certain demographic groups, such as younger adults or specific income groups, which can impact the overall ranking."
In addition to TikTok, other popular social media brands such as Facebook and Instagram also failed to crack the top 10 in Singapore.
YouGov said that these social media platforms did not feature as they "tend to have varied audience profiles".
"As a result, they may not have strong brand equity across the total population," the research and data analytics firm said.
"For example, Facebook is more popular among older generations, while Instagram and TikTok are preferred by younger adults, affecting their overall rankings in a market."
In response to a question on the number of people surveyed in Singapore for the report, and their demographics, YouGov said that its report was not based on one-time surveys.
"(A brand's) score is an average calculated over a period of time, and the data represents the adult population of Singapore," it said.
"The sample is weighted by age, gender and income groups to ensure a national representation of Singapore."