CNA’s Andrea Heng wins second SIAS Investor Education Journalist Award

SINGAPORE: CNA938 presenter Andrea Heng was named the Investor Education Journalist of the Year by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) on Tuesday (Nov 11), in recognition of her work in educating investors across various platforms.

She was presented with the prize at the SIAS Investors’ Choice Awards, which honours companies and individuals for their outstanding practices and contributions.

It marked the second time she won this award, having also clinched it in 2023 for her work on the Money Talks podcast.

Ms Heng was selected for her "consistent outstanding commitment to investor education across radio, television, and podcasts", said SIAS.

"Since 2023, you have broadened your audience by making complex financial topics accessible and relevant to a diverse range of listeners and viewers," it added.

"Your leadership in launching a daily finance radio show, engaging television presentations, and an award-winning podcast demonstrates both versatility and impact."