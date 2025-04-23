CNA wins gold for Best Use of Video and silver for Best Podcast at Digital Media Awards Asia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: CNA bagged two awards, a gold for Best Use of Video and silver for Best Podcast, at the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) Digital Media Awards Asia 2025.

The awards were presented on Wednesday (Apr 23) at a ceremony at the Digital Media Asia (DMA) conference in Kuala Lumpur.

For its Build Your Own News Influencer project, CNA won the gold award for Best Use of Video.

With the rise of self-styled news influencers as a competitor to news publishers and broadcasters, CNA endeavoured to create its own news influencer to grow its audiences.

As part of the project, former TV anchor Chan Eu Imm, who is a veteran journalist with 18 years’ experience, reinvented herself as an influencer and creator.

Under the CNA Explains banner, she unpacked topics such as the GISB saga in Malaysia, the rise of Mpox, and the arrest of a Singaporean for a US$230 million crypto scam. The more platform-native style of presentation resulted in a nearly 300 per cent rise in views for CNA’s explainer videos on YouTube. Watch time for each explainer video on CNA’s YouTube channel doubled as well.