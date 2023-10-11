CNA Explains: How to check for bedbugs when you travel – and avoid bringing them home

What harm do bedbugs cause?

Bedbugs feed mainly on the blood of humans. They are not known to spread disease.

Family doctor Lye Tong Fong said bedbug bites may be red and itchy like typical insect bites, and there are no serious complications for most people.

Symptoms can be resolved with oral antihistamines and calamine lotion.

It is “very rare” to go into anaphylactic shock because of an allergic reaction to bedbug bites, he added.

Those who scratch too hard at their bedbug bites may suffer from skin infections or lymphangitis, which is an infection spreading along the lymphatic system, said Dr Lye.

But these can happen to anyone with skin conditions that cause itching, including other common insect bites as well as eczema.

How can bedbugs be sniffed out?

The tiny critters are usually coloured black, dark brown or maroon.

Those that have recently fed on humans appear plump, while bedbugs that have not drawn blood for a while appear flat.

Their egg cases are translucent, pale yellow and about 1mm wide, which can make them difficult to spot.

In Paris, bedbugs have been reportedly spotted on public transport and in cinemas. But their main source? Hotel rooms, said Pestbusters general manager Angela Toh.

So before booking their hotels, travellers could check online reviews for previous cases of bedbugs, said Star Bugs CEO Andy Ma.

After entering the room, they should first check the bed by removing the bedsheets and looking closely at the seams of the mattress.

“Brush your fingers through, don’t be afraid to get bitten because the bedbugs don’t bite so fast. If there are any bedbugs, you’ll most probably push out some,” he added.