SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, a man was sentenced to two days' jail and fined S$3,000 (US$2,329) for slapping a woman's buttocks at a nightclub.

In his submissions to the court, the prosecutor described the nightclub setting as a "significant aggravating factor" and urged for a deterrent sentence for 44-year-old Christopher Sebastian Bland.

A deterrent sentence is a punishment aimed at discouraging crime by making the legal consequences severe or clear enough to outweigh the perceived benefits of committing the crime.

The prosecutor said there was a particular need for general deterrence for molestation offences committed in public entertainment outlets, since they were the third most common location for such offences in 2025.

Why does location matter in sentencing for molestation cases, and what else do judges weigh?

CNA spoke to four criminal lawyers on specific factors that may lead to stiffer penalties for molesters.

What makes the scene of an offence an aggravating factor?

In a legal context, an aggravating factor is a circumstance that increases the harm caused by an offence, or the culpability of the offender, leading the court to impose a harsher sentence.

Conversely, a mitigating factor is a fact or circumstance that reduces the offender's culpability or justify a downward moderation of the sentence.

While there's no fixed rule in Singapore law that a molestation offence committed in a nightclub is aggravating in itself, the court may consider if the offender deliberately exploited the environment or the victim's vulnerability, said Ms Harjeet Kaur, managing director at Harjeet Kaur Chambers.

The mere fact that the offence took place in a nightclub does not automatically result in a higher sentence as the court will consider the overall circumstances, she added.

Agreeing, Ms Tan Jun Yin, senior associate at Trident Law, said a nightclub setting is not automatically treated as an aggravating factor from the outset.

Instead, such factors will be considered when the court assesses the circumstances of the offence, she said.

Ms Tan said there are precedents where the court had found the nightclub setting to be an aggravating factor for molest cases.

This is because in such places, patrons are more likely to let their guard down and be distracted by the music or the dancing, or could also be tipsy from consuming alcohol.

In a 2024 case involving oil trader Arrica Frank, who was jailed for one week for slapping a woman's buttocks at a nightclub, the judge ruled that an act of molestation warranted a level of deterrence in sentencing regardless of the location of the offence.

The prosecutor in the Arrica case said he had made a conscious decision to walk to the victim and remain near her before molesting her. The offence was also committed in a nightclub, where the premises are often dimly lit and detection is difficult.

To make the case for a stiffer sentence, the prosecution often brings up why there is a need to deter other criminals through harsher punishment.

For example, prosecutors do cite crime statistics as well as how common a specific offence is to support their arguments, said Mr Mark Yeo, director at Fortress Law.