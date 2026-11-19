CNA Explains: When does location aggravate a molestation offence, and what else affects sentencing?
A prosecutor recently cited a nightclub setting as an aggravating factor in a molestation case. Why does the location matter, and what other factors do judges consider in sentencing such cases?
SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, a man was sentenced to two days' jail and fined S$3,000 (US$2,329) for slapping a woman's buttocks at a nightclub.
In his submissions to the court, the prosecutor described the nightclub setting as a "significant aggravating factor" and urged for a deterrent sentence for 44-year-old Christopher Sebastian Bland.
A deterrent sentence is a punishment aimed at discouraging crime by making the legal consequences severe or clear enough to outweigh the perceived benefits of committing the crime.
The prosecutor said there was a particular need for general deterrence for molestation offences committed in public entertainment outlets, since they were the third most common location for such offences in 2025.
Why does location matter in sentencing for molestation cases, and what else do judges weigh?
CNA spoke to four criminal lawyers on specific factors that may lead to stiffer penalties for molesters.
What makes the scene of an offence an aggravating factor?
In a legal context, an aggravating factor is a circumstance that increases the harm caused by an offence, or the culpability of the offender, leading the court to impose a harsher sentence.
Conversely, a mitigating factor is a fact or circumstance that reduces the offender's culpability or justify a downward moderation of the sentence.
While there's no fixed rule in Singapore law that a molestation offence committed in a nightclub is aggravating in itself, the court may consider if the offender deliberately exploited the environment or the victim's vulnerability, said Ms Harjeet Kaur, managing director at Harjeet Kaur Chambers.
The mere fact that the offence took place in a nightclub does not automatically result in a higher sentence as the court will consider the overall circumstances, she added.
Agreeing, Ms Tan Jun Yin, senior associate at Trident Law, said a nightclub setting is not automatically treated as an aggravating factor from the outset.
Instead, such factors will be considered when the court assesses the circumstances of the offence, she said.
Ms Tan said there are precedents where the court had found the nightclub setting to be an aggravating factor for molest cases.
This is because in such places, patrons are more likely to let their guard down and be distracted by the music or the dancing, or could also be tipsy from consuming alcohol.
In a 2024 case involving oil trader Arrica Frank, who was jailed for one week for slapping a woman's buttocks at a nightclub, the judge ruled that an act of molestation warranted a level of deterrence in sentencing regardless of the location of the offence.
The prosecutor in the Arrica case said he had made a conscious decision to walk to the victim and remain near her before molesting her. The offence was also committed in a nightclub, where the premises are often dimly lit and detection is difficult.
To make the case for a stiffer sentence, the prosecution often brings up why there is a need to deter other criminals through harsher punishment.
For example, prosecutors do cite crime statistics as well as how common a specific offence is to support their arguments, said Mr Mark Yeo, director at Fortress Law.
For the Bland case, prosecutors stated the prevalence of molestation offences in Singapore, with 1,531 cases reported in 2025, up 104 from the previous year.
Of these, 115 occurred at public entertainment outlets – the third most common location for outrage of modesty offences, after residential premises and the public transport network.
Sometimes, if a type of offence keeps occurring, the courts also can cite its prevalence as a reason for passing deterrent sentences, said Mr Yeo.
Mr Yeo also noted that in the latest case, it is not clear from the judge's comments that he agreed with the prosecution's submission that the offence taking place in a nightclub is aggravating.
Ms Kaur noted that parliament increased the maximum punishment for outrage of modesty, which is set out under Section 354(1) of the Penal Code, from two years' jail to three years as of Mar 1, 2022.
This increase was introduced in response to concerns over the prevalence and seriousness of such offences, and to ensure the courts have adequate sentencing powers to address such conduct.
What other locations are treated more seriously?
"Location doesn't matter for its own sake," said Mr Johannes Hadi, director at Eugene Thuraisingam Asia. "It only matters when it tells the court something significant about the nature of the offending."
For example, the courts treat molestation on public transport more seriously because it is common and hard to catch, and commuters in a packed carriage cannot walk away easily, he said.
There is no exhaustive list of "aggravating locations" for molestation, said Ms Kaur.
However, the courts have recognised certain locations that are likely to make an offence more serious, such as on public transport, hospitals and nursing homes, schools or workplaces, she said.
Ms Tan added that domestic settings can also be considered.
The courts have previously considered molestation in a victim's home aggravating because people are entitled to feel safe at home and such an act violates their sanctuary.
Ms Kaur said outrage of modesty offences that occur in a lift are more serious, but this is covered by Section 354A, which prescribes stiffer penalties.
Section 354A is for molestation that occurs in certain circumstances, such as if a person is wrongfully restrained in the course of the offence.
In such an instance, an offender will be jailed for between two and 10 years and caned.
Molestation in a lift or against victims below the age of 14 is punishable by a jail term of between three and 10 years and with caning.
In contrast, molestation under Section 354(1) draws penalties of a jail term of up to three years, a fine, caning, or a mix of these.
How do judges decide what counts as aggravating or mitigating?
The two ways that judges decide on whether specific factors are aggravating or mitigating are through the legislation or parliamentary debates, and through previous judgments, especially those from the High Court or the Court of Appeal, said Mr Yeo.
For example, they might refer to an established sentencing framework for a specific offence.
While a prosecutor can argue that location is an aggravating circumstance, ultimately, the judge decides what counts, said Mr Hadi.
In Bland's case, the prosecutor argued that the nightclub setting was "significant", but the judge's reasons as reported appear to have focused on the slap itself, which the judge said went beyond a mere touch and degraded the victim, and on Bland drinking beforehand and denying the offence afterwards, said Mr Hadi.
“Every molestation involves unwanted touching, so something has to make the case worse than usual in order to count as an aggravating factor," he said.
Judges also cannot “double-count” these factors, said lawyers.
To this,Mr Yeo said that if an aggravating factor forms part of the charge such that the maximum punishment is increased, it cannot be cited again as an aggravating factor, as that would constitute double counting.
For example, molesting a person under 14 years old is a statutory aggravating factor that attracts enhanced punishment.
In such a case, the victim's age would typically not be considered an aggravating factor, unless the victim is significantly below the prescribed age, said Mr Yeo.
What other factors affect sentencing?
Ms Tan said the courts generally assess two types of aggravating factors in molestation cases: those that are specific to the offence and those specific to the offender.
Offence-specific factors include things like prolonged contact, skin-to-skin contact, contact with private parts, intoxication, the use of deception, abuse of position or the use of violence, she said.
Aggravating factors that are specific to the offender can include relevant past convictions, charges of a similar nature that are being taken into consideration, victim-blaming or a lack of remorse, said Ms Tan.
In addition, Ms Kaur pointed out that the age of the victim and the harm he or she suffered, such as if there was significant emotional or psychological trauma as a result, will also be considered by the court.
On the other hand, the court also pays heed to mitigating factors such as an early plea of guilt, the fact that it was a one-off incident, cooperation during investigations and a low risk of re-offending, said Ms Kaur.
Relevant mental conditions which have been professionally assessed to have reduced the offender's culpability are also mitigating factors, said Ms Tan.
Mr Hadi said remorse, a clean record, cooperation with the authorities, and compensating the victim can help bring the sentence downwards too.
"Being drunk is no excuse, and it can even count against the offender, as it did here," he said.
Ultimately, sentencing for molestation cases is highly fact-sensitive, said Ms Kaur.
"No two cases are identical, and the appropriate sentence will invariably depend on the precise circumstances of the offence," she said.
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