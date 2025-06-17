CNA is most used online news source in Singapore: Reuters Institute report

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s CNA is the most used online news source in Singapore, with its website having a weekly reach of 47 per cent, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025 published on Tuesday (Jun 17).

The same report also named CNA as the second most trusted news brand in Singapore, with a brand trust score of 74 per cent.

The Straits Times, owned by SPH Media Trust, is this year’s most trusted news source, garnering a 75 per cent score.

Channel 5, which broadcasts News Tonight – a daily television news bulletin on Mediacorp’s free-to-air English language channel – ranked third at 73 per cent.

Channel 8, also a Mediacorp free-to-air channel with a daily television news bulletin, came in fourth at 70 per cent.

Overall trust in news in Singapore remained stable at 45 per cent.

“Most legacy news brands have retained or improved their brand trust scores this year, while alternative and independent outlets still rank lower, partly due to their limited track record and emphasis on viral news,” the report said.