CNA is most used online news source in Singapore: Reuters Institute report
CNA’s website has a weekly reach of 47 per cent, while the brand is also the second most trusted news brand in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s CNA is the most used online news source in Singapore, with its website having a weekly reach of 47 per cent, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025 published on Tuesday (Jun 17).
The same report also named CNA as the second most trusted news brand in Singapore, with a brand trust score of 74 per cent.
The Straits Times, owned by SPH Media Trust, is this year’s most trusted news source, garnering a 75 per cent score.
Channel 5, which broadcasts News Tonight – a daily television news bulletin on Mediacorp’s free-to-air English language channel – ranked third at 73 per cent.
Channel 8, also a Mediacorp free-to-air channel with a daily television news bulletin, came in fourth at 70 per cent.
Overall trust in news in Singapore remained stable at 45 per cent.
“Most legacy news brands have retained or improved their brand trust scores this year, while alternative and independent outlets still rank lower, partly due to their limited track record and emphasis on viral news,” the report said.
In terms of online reach, Mothership came in second behind CNA’s website, with its weekly usage at 46 per cent.
The Straits Times’ website ranked third at 41 per cent.
The report noted that online and social media remained the most common ways of accessing news in Singapore, while the use of both TV and print have declined significantly over the last few years.
Most survey participants do not pay for news, it added.
Mediacorp said it is heartened by the continued trust that audiences place in its news brands, as reflected in the report.
“The strong showing – with three out of four Mediacorp brands scoring over 70 per cent in trust, and CNA’s standing as the most used online news source in Singapore – underscores the steadfast commitment of our teams to upholding the highest standards of journalistic integrity, and further reinforces our leadership in the digital news space,” said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng.
“As the media landscape continues to evolve, we are focused on innovating with content that resonates with today’s audiences, while staying true to our purpose of being the most trusted and relevant source of news for all Singaporeans.”
This year, 2,014 people in Singapore were surveyed as part of the annual report commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism to understand how news is being consumed in different countries.
The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism is a research centre at the University of Oxford that tracks media trends. The Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters, funds the Reuters Institute.
Samples were assembled using nationally representative quotas for age, gender, and region in every market. Education and political quotes were also applied in certain countries.
Research was conducted by YouGov between mid-January and the end of February this year.
Last year’s report named CNA as the most trusted news brand in Singapore for the sixth consecutive year, while CNA's website ranked joint first in terms of weekly online reach.