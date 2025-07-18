CNA’s website and app have a new look that you can customise

SINGAPORE: CNA’s website has been revamped, bringing a slicker look and feel to readers like you.

We’d like to walk you through the new features of the revamp with this quick orientation:

1. A new font

The first thing you might notice is our new font, Delegate, across all of CNA’s sites, including Lifestyle and CNA TODAY. We’ve introduced the new typeface, by a Mumbai-based typographic designer, to enhance readability for everyone, including readers with dyslexia. The updated font features clearer letterforms, wider spacing and distinct character shapes. This change reflects our commitment to accessibility and ensures that more people can engage with our content comfortably.

2. Your home page, as you like it

If you use our app (download it here if you don’t have it yet), you'll get to customise your home page as you like. Make sure to update the app to its latest version on your device's app store, if you have not.

With this update, you can rearrange your favourite sections, like CNA TODAY, Lifestyle, podcasts and commentary, as well as our new content formats (more on this below), up and down on the home page as you wish. You can do so by clicking “Customise” on this banner that appears after your app is updated: