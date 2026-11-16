live Singapore
CNA Now: ASEAN leaders meet in Manila, plus other news as it happens
Stay on top of the day's biggest stories with CNA Now, which brings you breaking news and major developments from Singapore and around the world.
SINGAPORE: ASEAN leaders are continuing their meetings in the Philippine capital on Monday (Nov 16), with regional security, economic cooperation and geopolitical challenges among the key issues on the agenda.
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is attending the summit, ahead of Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship in 2027. Leaders are also meeting key dialogue partners to discuss regional and global challenges.
Follow CNA Now for breaking news from Singapore and around the world as they happen.