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CNA Now: ASEAN leaders meet in Manila, plus other news as it happens
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CNA Now: ASEAN leaders meet in Manila, plus other news as it happens

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CNA Now: ASEAN leaders meet in Manila, plus other news as it happens

Myanmar's Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung (left), Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (front 3rd from left), Timor Leste's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao (front fourth from left), Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (front sixth from left) and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (front seventh from left) pose with officials for a group picture during the ASEAN Leaders Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Manila on Nov 15, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Pool/Rolex DELA PENA)

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16 Nov 2026 09:01AM
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SINGAPORE: ASEAN leaders are continuing their meetings in the Philippine capital on Monday (Nov 16), with regional security, economic cooperation and geopolitical challenges among the key issues on the agenda.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong is attending the summit, ahead of Singapore's ASEAN chairmanship in 2027. Leaders are also meeting key dialogue partners to discuss regional and global challenges.

Follow CNA Now for breaking news from Singapore and around the world as they happen.

Source: CNA/gs
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