SINGAPORE: US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to hold trilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday (Nov 19), with trade and geopolitical tensions in focus.

The three leaders attended a welcome banquet for APEC leaders on Wednesday evening, ahead of the anticipated meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The unprecedented meeting is expected to cover nuclear arms control and the war in Iran, while China has said the leaders will discuss world peace and strategic stability.

Follow CNA Now for breaking news and key developments from Singapore and around the world.