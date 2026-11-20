SINGAPORE: Asia markets opened lower on Friday (Nov 20) after major Wall Street indices fell despite Anthropic's highly anticipated stock market debut.



Anthropic's stock closed up 17 per cent on its debut, valuing the company at just below US$1.8 trillion, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all fell at least 2 per cent.



Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi opened lower.