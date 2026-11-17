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CNA Now: Simba faces possible licence suspension, plus other news as it happens
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SINGAPORE: Simba faces possible licence suspension over alleged regulatory breaches, including unauthorised use of radio spectrum.
Its parent company said on Tuesday (Nov 17) that the telco will not contest the allegations raised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).
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