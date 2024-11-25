CNA launches in UK amid global expansion, now available in 110 million homes worldwide

LONDON: CNA is now available in 110 million homes across the world following its latest expansion into the United Kingdom.

Audiences in Britain can now catch the broadcaster’s award-winning news and current affairs programming on free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platforms.

They include Freeview, the country’s largest TV platform on channel 276, Freely on channel 579, and social TV platform Bolt+. CNA will also be available on smart TV platform VIDAA next year.

The UK launch last Friday (Nov 22) comes hot on the heels of its debut in the United States in June.

The expansion is part of the broadcaster’s international growth strategy aimed at helping global audiences understand news through an Asian perspective.