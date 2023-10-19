CNA wins gold in Best Use of Video category at WAN-IFRA Asian Digital Media Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: For its first-hand look at the direct impact of global warming on lives in Nepal, CNA picked up a gold award at this year's WAN-IFRA Asian Digital Media Awards in the Best Use of Video category.

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) is the global organisation of the world’s media and has 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries.

The award was presented on Thursday (Oct 19) at the Digital Media Asia (DMA) conference. Now in its 15th year, the event is Asia Pacific’s largest regional news media industry event on digital trends, revenue and technology.

CNA’s Climate Correspondent Jack Board travelled to Upper Mustang, once known as Nepal's last forbidden kingdom, where he shot his winning digital video piece, Climate Change and Nepal’s Dying Village in the Mountains.

Even as glaciers melt, the village of Samdzong is running dry. And as global warming ravages the Himalayas, communities there have no choice but to adapt and uproot themselves.

Recounting his experience, Mr Board said filming the story was an "absolute privilege and challenge".

"Upper Mustang is a naturally breathtaking environment, and while it felt so distant, the local challenges there are so connected to the overall climate change threat that the world is facing," he said.

"Reaching the high-altitude glacial lake, featured in the story, was the most physically demanding thing I’ve ever done in my life. Yet it’s in these hard-to-reach places that climate change is hitting in most dramatic fashion. What happens up there really matters.”