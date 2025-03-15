Mother of 3 young children among 76 arrested in islandwide CNB raid

SINGAPORE: Seventy-six suspected drug offenders, including a mother of three young children, have been arrested by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) during an islandwide operation from Mar 10 to 14.

Two of her children, aged 12 and 14, were present when she was arrested at home, CNB said in a Facebook post on Saturday (Mar 15).

The bureau added that Ice and drug paraphernalia were left "openly" in a bedroom where her children also had access to.

Her children have since been placed in the care of their next-of-kin, CNB said.

"The home should have been a place of safety for young children. No child should be exposed to such dangers."

The anti-drug operation covered areas such as Bukit Merah, Jurong and Yishun.

About 462g of heroin, 357g of Ice, 58g of cannabis, 11g of ketamine, 46g of ecstasy and 76 Erimin-5 tablets, with an estimated worth of over S$97,800 (US$73,116), were seized, CNB said in a news release.

Three people were arrested for suspected drug trafficking.

One of them, a 30-year-old Singaporean man, was arrested in the vicinity of Tampines Street 82 on Mar 11.

"On seeing CNB officers, the man attempted to evade arrest by running away but was swiftly apprehended," said the bureau, adding that it found about 160g of Ice and 42g of ecstasy after escorting the suspect to his home, while about 10g of Ice was recovered from him.

The other two - a 28-year-old Singaporean man and a 41-year-old Singaporean woman - were arrested in a raid on their residential unit in Bishan Street 12 on Mar 11.

About 430g of heroin, 28g of Ice, 14g of cannabis and 46 Erimin-5 tablets were found during a search of the unit.

Investigations into all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of tracking more than 15g of pure heroin may face the mandatory death penalty.