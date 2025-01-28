Extra manpower, months of preparation: How millions of notes are distributed for Chinese New Year in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Just two months after last year’s Chinese New Year celebrations – when some were likely still indulging in pineapple tarts and bak kwa – a DBS team had already begun preparing for this year’s festivities.

By October 2024, they were planning the bank's signature pop-up ATMs, designed to meet the demand for cash used in gifting. By Christmas, the set-up of these ATMs had started.

Chinese New Year is the bank's busiest time of the year, said Ms Tan Lay Peng, branch service manager at DBS Westgate in Jurong East.

On the morning of Jan 14, the first day that customers could collect new and fit-for-gifting notes, more than 10 people had already formed a queue outside the branch – even though it would not open for another hour.

Every year, about 100 million new notes are issued for Chinese New Year and other festive periods, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Last year alone, more than 11.7 million fit-for-gifting notes were obtained from banks, including through ATM withdrawals.

MONTHS OF PREPARATION

To meet demand, DBS set up 72 pop-up ATMs for the festive period this year, said Ms Karen Looi, the head of branch banking.

Setting up these ATMs involved a three-and-a-half month process, including constructing protective “housing” and testing to ensure operational readiness.