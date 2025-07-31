Logo
Logo

Singapore

Nearly 27kg of cocaine seized at Changi Airport, 5 women arrested
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Nearly 27kg of cocaine seized at Changi Airport, 5 women arrested

The suspects were arrested following an exchange of intelligence between Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau and its Hong Kong counterpart.

Nearly 27kg of cocaine seized at Changi Airport, 5 women arrested

Cocaine found concealed within stuffed toys and seized during a CNB operation conducted in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Jul 29, 2025. (Photo: CNB)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

31 Jul 2025 05:18PM (Updated: 31 Jul 2025 05:24PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Five foreign women have been arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences involving almost 27kg of cocaine in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday (Jul 31).

They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an exchange of intelligence between CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB).

CNB officers had spotted two of the suspects exchanging luggage and acted quickly to arrest all five of them, who are aged between 21 and 48. 

After searching their belongings, a total of about 26.9kg of cocaine and 10g of cannabis were recovered. The seized cocaine was found hidden within stuffed toys.

Cocaine found concealed within stuffed toys and seized during a CNB operation conducted in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Jul 29, 2025. (Photo: CNB)

Senior Assistant Commissioner and CNB covering director Sng Chern Hong thanked HKNB for sharing intelligence.

"We stand ready to work with our close counterparts to disrupt drug syndicates and their operations. Those who attempt to traffic drugs through Singapore will be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.

"Singapore is not a transit point for drug smugglers and we will not allow our travel hubs to be misused for criminal activity. This operation demonstrates our firm, zero tolerance stance against drugs."

Those convicted of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine may face the death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing, CNB added.

Source: CNA/sn(gr)

Related Topics

drug trafficking drugs CNB Crime
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement