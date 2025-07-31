Nearly 27kg of cocaine seized at Changi Airport, 5 women arrested
The suspects were arrested following an exchange of intelligence between Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau and its Hong Kong counterpart.
SINGAPORE: Five foreign women have been arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences involving almost 27kg of cocaine in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday (Jul 31).
They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an exchange of intelligence between CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB).
CNB officers had spotted two of the suspects exchanging luggage and acted quickly to arrest all five of them, who are aged between 21 and 48.
After searching their belongings, a total of about 26.9kg of cocaine and 10g of cannabis were recovered. The seized cocaine was found hidden within stuffed toys.
Senior Assistant Commissioner and CNB covering director Sng Chern Hong thanked HKNB for sharing intelligence.
"We stand ready to work with our close counterparts to disrupt drug syndicates and their operations. Those who attempt to traffic drugs through Singapore will be stopped and dealt with in accordance with the law," he said.
"Singapore is not a transit point for drug smugglers and we will not allow our travel hubs to be misused for criminal activity. This operation demonstrates our firm, zero tolerance stance against drugs."
Those convicted of trafficking more than 30g of cocaine may face the death penalty.
Investigations into the drug activities of those arrested are ongoing, CNB added.