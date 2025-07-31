Nearly 27kg of cocaine seized at Changi Airport, 5 women arrested

SINGAPORE: Five foreign women have been arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences involving almost 27kg of cocaine in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 4, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Thursday (Jul 31).

They were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following an exchange of intelligence between CNB and the Narcotics Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force (HKNB).

CNB officers had spotted two of the suspects exchanging luggage and acted quickly to arrest all five of them, who are aged between 21 and 48.

After searching their belongings, a total of about 26.9kg of cocaine and 10g of cannabis were recovered. The seized cocaine was found hidden within stuffed toys.