COE prices for Category A cars rebound after drop in previous round

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$94,000, up from S$89,889 in the last exercise. Prices for Category A cars had fallen by 10 per cent in the previous round.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$103,010 from S$105,081.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$70,289 from S$69,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,878, down from S$8,669 in the last exercise and its lowest since May 4, 2023.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$104,001 from S$107,501.

A total of 3,655 bids were received, with a quota of 2,684 COEs available.