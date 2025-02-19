COE premiums close mostly higher after new rules on private-hire cars

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher on Wednesday (Feb 19), hours after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced a three-year lock-in period for all new business-owned private-hire cars.

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$92,850 (US$69,184), up from S$85,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$109,598 from S$111,104.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, increased to S$65,189 from S$62,506 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,791, up from S$8,289.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, remained flat at S$110,002 compared to last exercise's S$110,000.

A total of 4,867 bids were received, with a quota of 2,874 COEs available.