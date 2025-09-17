COE premiums for Category A hit record high of S$119,003

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board on Wednesday (Sep 17), with prices for smaller cars hitting another record.

COE prices for Category A, which is for smaller cars, closed at S$119,003 (US$93,171), a 10.3 per cent increase from the previous high of S$107,889 in the earlier tender two weeks ago.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$136,890 - a 7.4 per cent increase from the figure of S$127,501 in the previous tender.

Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose 9.9 per cent, from S$127,901 to S$140,502.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$72,501 from S$71,556 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,209, up from S$9,101 in the last exercise.

A total of 5,364 bids were received, with a quota of 3,135 COEs available.