COE premiums for Category A hit record high of S$119,003
Prices for Category A cars closed at S$119,003, surpassing the previous peak of S$107,889 on Sep 3.
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board on Wednesday (Sep 17), with prices for smaller cars hitting another record.
COE prices for Category A, which is for smaller cars, closed at S$119,003 (US$93,171), a 10.3 per cent increase from the previous high of S$107,889 in the earlier tender two weeks ago.
Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$136,890 - a 7.4 per cent increase from the figure of S$127,501 in the previous tender.
Open category COEs, which are used mainly for large cars, rose 9.9 per cent, from S$127,901 to S$140,502.
COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$72,501 from S$71,556 in the previous bidding exercise.
Motorcycle premiums closed at S$9,209, up from S$9,101 in the last exercise.
A total of 5,364 bids were received, with a quota of 3,135 COEs available.
This is the first bidding exercise since last week's announcement that rebates for buying electric vehicles will shrink from 2026, although the initiatives to encourage drivers to choose vehicles with lower emissions will be extended.
Authorities said on Sep 8 that a short-term increase in COE prices is expected.